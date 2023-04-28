Bloomberg: US demands from Iran to release oil tanker seized in Gulf of Oman

The United States has demanded from Iran to release the oil tanker seized by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in the Gulf of Oman, Bloomberg reported.
The US Naval Forces Central Command posted on its official Twitter page a demand for the immediate release of the tanker because its seizure contradicts international law, as well as disrupts regional security and stability.
According to Iranian IRNA agency, this " unidentified " tanker sailing under the flag of the Marshall Islands was seized after a collision with an Iranian vessel, which led to the death of two Iranian crew members. After seizing of this ship, the IRGC directed it to the coastal waters of Iran.