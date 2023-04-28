Putin is banned from entering Moldova

Russian President Vladimir Putin's entry to Moldova has been prohibited, Moldovan prime minister Dorin Recean said in an interview on Moldovan television.
Recean noted that Moldova has a blacklist of Russian citizens who cannot enter the country, and according to him, some Russian officials will find out about it only when they try to enter Moldova.
The Moldovan PM promised to publicize this blacklist.
"At some point we will make the list public; at the moment, the mechanism working today is enough. I don't know if the resources of the state should be spent on making a public list," he said.
Recean noted that "none of them who should not have entered the country has entered."
"We will close the mouths of all those who preach and sow war," the prime minister of Moldova promised.