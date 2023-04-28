France FM: Seeing advancement on these new positions gives us better understanding of situation

Regarding the regional situation and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the only goal of France and the European Union is to having the climate of peace and trust restored. Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, told this to reporters in Jermuk, Armenia.

She noted that only a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will enable to truly resolve all other issues arising from this situation.

Colonna noted that it was important for her to visit Jermuk town in order to show support to the EU monitoring mission which is doing important work in the area, and to see the situation with her own eyes.

"Naturally, we learn about the situation on the basis of documents; but seeing on location with our own eyes is also very important. And with this visit, we once again reaffirm our support and assistance to the friendly Armenian people. You understand everything better when you see it with your own eyes. Seeing the [Azerbaijani] advancement on these new positions, we understand the situation better and once again underscore this mission," the French FM said.

Colonna noted that France condemns all unilateral steps, as well as Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of the decision of the International Court of Justice. According to her, this is the legal reality, and non-fulfillment undermines the already existing climate of distrust.