News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
France FM: Seeing advancement on these new positions gives us better understanding of situation
France FM: Seeing advancement on these new positions gives us better understanding of situation
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Regarding the regional situation and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, the only goal of France and the European Union is to having the climate of peace and trust restored. Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, told this to reporters in Jermuk, Armenia.

She noted that only a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan will enable to truly resolve all other issues arising from this situation.

Colonna noted that it was important for her to visit Jermuk town in order to show support to the EU monitoring mission which is doing important work in the area, and to see the situation with her own eyes.

"Naturally, we learn about the situation on the basis of documents; but seeing on location with our own eyes is also very important. And with this visit, we once again reaffirm our support and assistance to the friendly Armenian people. You understand everything better when you see it with your own eyes. Seeing the [Azerbaijani] advancement on these new positions, we understand the situation better and once again underscore this mission," the French FM said.

Colonna noted that France condemns all unilateral steps, as well as Azerbaijan’s non-fulfillment of the decision of the International Court of Justice. According to her, this is the legal reality, and non-fulfillment undermines the already existing climate of distrust.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential,” Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated…
 Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective
The negotiation process is in progress, and it is necessary, the French FM said in Yerevan…
 Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says
In Yerevan, Colonna gave a short answer to the question as to why the EU is actively developing energy collaboration with the criminal regime of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev…
 Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon
Discussions are underway, the secretary of the Security Council told reporters…
 Armenia Security Council head: We expect France to assist in sending international mission to Lachin corridor, Karabakh
France can be useful to Armenia both in solving the problems related to the country's security and in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict…
 Catherine Colonna: Azerbaijan's non-compliance with international court decision undermines climate of trust
Azerbaijan must implement the decision of the International Court of Justice on ensuring the free movement of people and vehicles through the Lachin corridor, the French FM said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos