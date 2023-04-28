Catherine Colonna: Azerbaijan's non-compliance with international court decision undermines climate of trust

Azerbaijan must implement the decision of the International Court of Justice on ensuring the free movement of people and vehicles through the Lachin corridor. Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, told this to reporters in Jermuk, Armenia, on Friday.

"We condemn the non-compliance with the court's decision. The court has made its decision, it is very important to respect that decision because, first, it is the legal reality, and because non-compliance also undermines the already existing climate of distrust," said the French FM.

Speaking about the advancement of the Azerbaijani armed forces, Colonna noted that France condemns such unilateral actions.

"I say it here, I also said it publicly yesterday in Baku. We condemn the unilateral moves," emphasized the French foreign minister.