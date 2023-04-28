News
Catherine Colonna: Azerbaijan's non-compliance with international court decision undermines climate of trust
Catherine Colonna: Azerbaijan's non-compliance with international court decision undermines climate of trust
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan must implement the decision of the International Court of Justice on ensuring the free movement of people and vehicles through the Lachin corridor. Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, told this to reporters in Jermuk, Armenia, on Friday.

"We condemn the non-compliance with the court's decision. The court has made its decision, it is very important to respect that decision because, first, it is the legal reality, and because non-compliance also undermines the already existing climate of distrust," said the French FM.

Speaking about the advancement of the Azerbaijani armed forces, Colonna noted that France condemns such unilateral actions.

"I say it here, I also said it publicly yesterday in Baku. We condemn the unilateral moves," emphasized the French foreign minister.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential,” Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated…
 Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective
The negotiation process is in progress, and it is necessary, the French FM said in Yerevan…
 Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says
In Yerevan, Colonna gave a short answer to the question as to why the EU is actively developing energy collaboration with the criminal regime of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev…
 Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon
Discussions are underway, the secretary of the Security Council told reporters…
 Armenia Security Council head: We expect France to assist in sending international mission to Lachin corridor, Karabakh
France can be useful to Armenia both in solving the problems related to the country's security and in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict…
 France FM: Seeing advancement on these new positions gives us better understanding of situation
Regarding the regional situation and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations…
