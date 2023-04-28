Papikyan, Lentsov discuss urgent situation at zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Armenian defense minister Suren Papikyan on Friday received the newly appointed commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Aleksandr Lentsov, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties discussed the urgent situation and existing issues around Karabakh and at the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as a number of matters aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the Russian peacekeeping mission in Karabakh.
The Armenian defense minister emphasized the need for the steady implementation of all the points of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and highlighted the importance of making efforts to unblock the Lachin corridor as soon as possible.