Armenia Security Council head: We expect France to assist in sending international mission to Lachin corridor, Karabakh

France can be useful to Armenia both in solving the problems related to the country's security and in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday told this to reporters in Jermuk town.

"France can be useful and help Armenia in many issues, and continues to seek ways to help Armenia. As a co-chair [country] of the OSCE Minsk Group, France continues to be interested in the Nagorno-Karabakh issue," Grigoryan said.

According to him, there is a great interest from France to settle the situation in the Lachin corridor.

"Armenia is working intensively with its international partners so that an international fact-finding mission is sent to the Lachin corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh. Naturally, we are also discussing this with France, and we expect that we will receive support [in this regard]," said the secretary of the Security Council of Armenia.