Eurostat: Eurozone GDP slowed to 1.3 percent in the first quarter 

GDP growth in the 20 countries of the euro area, according to the first estimate, slowed in the first quarter to 1.3% in annual terms, in the quarter - to 0.1%, says the European statistical agency Eurostat.
Analysts polled by DailyFX expected rates of 1.4% and 0.2%, respectively.
The annualized rate for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 1.8%, with zero in quarterly terms.
In addition, the combined GDP of the EU countries in the last quarter, according to the first estimate, grew by 1.3% in annual terms and by 0.3% in quarterly terms. In the fourth quarter - growth of 1.7% and a decline of 0.1%, respectively.
At the end of 2021, the GDP of the eurozone and the EU each grew by 5.3%. By the end of 2020, the GDP of the European Union fell by 5.9% and that of the eurozone by 6.4%.