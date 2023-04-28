News
Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Negotiations are expected in the near future, discussions are underway. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Friday told this to reporters in Jermuk town.

Reflecting on the statements from Azerbaijan that Armenia has not forwarded its peace treaty proposals for more than 40 days now, the Armenian Security Council head said: "Azerbaijan was also late in the past when we forwarded our proposals. It is very normal. We did not forward [the proposals] for a reason: because negotiations are planned. I believe Azerbaijan is only pursuing a policy of diverting the attention of the international community from other important issues on irrelevant, unimportant issues."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
