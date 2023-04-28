CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan

Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective

Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says

Armenia FM: Lachin corridor arrangements are set out in November 9, 2020 trilateral statement

France FM visits Yerevan military pantheon

Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon

Armenia Security Council head: We expect France to assist in sending international mission to Lachin corridor, Karabakh

Armenia, France FMs holding tete-a-tete meeting (PHOTOS)

Papikyan, Lentsov discuss urgent situation at zone of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

Catherine Colonna: Azerbaijan's non-compliance with international court decision undermines climate of trust

Bloomberg: US demands from Iran to release oil tanker seized in Gulf of Oman

France FM: Seeing advancement on these new positions gives us better understanding of situation

Mher Grigoryan: Netherlands is one of Armenia’s leading trade partners among EU countries

Armenia Investigative Committee head to Netherlands ambassador: Joint efforts will ensure development of cooperation

Catherine Colonna: Defense mission to be established in France embassy in Armenia

Armenia one of most preferred destinations for Russians during upcoming May holidays

Petition to international community on behalf of Karabakh Armenians is posted on change.org

Russia, China defense ministers hold unscheduled talk within Shanghai Cooperation Organization framework

France FM: We want negotiations to begin, with international community support, between Karabakh and Azerbaijan

Armenia army General Staff chief to France FM: Azerbaijanis wanted to occupy Jermuk city

World oil prices on the rise

Armenia army General Staff chief: Work being done to gain advantage over Azerbaijan in some directions

Army General Staff Chief: I appreciate EU monitoring mission’s work in Armenia

France FM visits Armenia's Jermuk city

Newspaper: When was Lachin corridor handed over to Russia?

Netherlands ambassador: Azerbaijan has occupied Armenia territory (VIDEO)

Armenia ruling party initiative group holds meeting, PM presents government 2022 program performance

France FM: It was very rich meeting with Armenia PM for peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Armenian and French Foreign Ministers Visit Armenian Genocide Memorial

Russia MOD: No ceasefire violations recorded in Karabakh during last 24 hours

Putin and Erdogan discuss regional issues

Nikol Pashinyan received French Foreign Minister: They discussed situation around Lachin corridor

Azerbaijan FM thanks US for ‘returning Armenia to the negotiation table’

‘South Azerbaijan’ organization is founded with objective of harming Iran statehood

Artsakh President receives new commander of Russian peacekeeping troops Karabakh

Milan Academy Junior Camp to take place in Armenia, leading companies to come together to assist provinces’ youth

Opposition lawmaker: There may be complete shortage of liquefied gas in Armenia soon

Opposition MP: Armenia trucks stuck in Georgia for days

France FM: Paris welcomes Baku's peaceful initiatives on Nagorno-Karabakh issue

Armenia PM, Air Arabia CEO discuss prospects for development of cooperation

Setting up of checkpoint on Armenia border is Azerbaijan's sovereign right, Aliyev says

Armenia will soon return to negotiating table, Azerbaijan FM says

Armenia MFA confirms FMs Mirzoyan-Bayramov meeting agreement

Daniel Kurkdjian to Nikol Pashinyan: Council of Armenians of France ready to support Armenia government

Zakharova: Agreement reached for Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow

Criminal case opened into Azerbaijani shooting at Karabakh Armenian tractor operator

Turkey to impose 130% customs duty on wheat, barley, corn imports

Russia MFA spox: US, France failed bids for role of honest mediator in Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization

Armenia sports ministry: Holding Formula 1 in Azerbaijan aims to cover up policy of Karabakh Armenians’ extermination

Zakharova: Important that Armenia contributes to search for mutually acceptable solutions

12 patients in need of urgent surgery transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

China MFA: Xi-Zelenskyy telephone conversation is important step in Ukraine conflict settlement

Armenia PM congratulates Estonia colleague on reassuming this office

Air force object debris found in Poland

Armenia President's Office to get government funding to buy new technical equipment

Armenian premier: We have exceptional budget tax collection figure in April

Pashinyan: Armenia is again considered country with light national debt burden, it is 46% of GDP

Turkey preparing new Anka-3 combat UAV for flight

Armenia premier: Azerbaijan efforts to turn Karabakh into new execution place for Armenians must be stopped

Armenia's Pashinyan: No one should conduct monitoring at Lachin corridor apart from Russia

Armenia government allocates interstate loan to Karabakh

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan is continuously aggravating situation in region

Turkey party leader: We will retire Erdogan on May 14 evening

shamshyan.com: One driver dies hours after major road accident in Armenia

Karabakh FM: We want to know whether Russian side has patience limit

France FM arrives in Azerbaijan

Sanosyan, Barbier discuss tourism development in Armenia’s Gegharkunik, French teaching promotion in province (PHOTOS)

Turkey presidential staff dismisses reports about Erdogan having heart attack

Newspaper: Armenian side not participating in negotiations on new Azerbaijani checkpoint

Skoda reveals schedule for introduction of its novelties

Security Council head: Armenia is in very difficult situation

The threat of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh is urgent: Secretary of RA Security Council

Russia bears full responsibility for events in Lachin corridor: Secretary of RA Security Council

PACE co-rapporteurs call for restoration of free movement through Lachin corridor

Zelensky: Peace will not be achieved at the expense of territorial compromises

Artsakh Foreign Minister Meets with MEP Loucas Fourlas

New commander of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh appointed

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France will pay an official visit to Armenia

Ombudsman presented to French ambassador human rights violations as a result of blockade of Lachin Corridor

Pope Francis reflects on medieval Armenian monk Saint Gregory of Narek

Kvien reiterates US commitment to supporting Armenia’s progress

ARMBUSINESSBANK Supervisory Board member Gerard Hofmann: Armenia is fantastic, marvelously beautiful country

Armenia flag raised in area of Spain’s Santa Coloma de Gramenet city hall (PHOTOS)

Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia

Turkish presidential spox: Armenia economy will breathe with reopening of Turkey border

France senator: Azerbaijan violated international law by installing checkpoint at Lachin corridor entrance

Stratfor: West's lack of response to checkpoint may prompt Azerbaijan to continue violating ceasefire

ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia

Yerevan Garrison Hospital head detained

Uruguay defense minister: Our solidarity with our Armenian community compatriots

Armenia government plans to cancel licensing for sale, import of certain types of alcohol

US ambassador to Armenia visits Matenadaran (PHOTOS)

Argentina defense minister: 108 years after Armenian Genocide we continue to hope that there will be recognition

Russia Federal Security Service announces prevention of terrorism in Simferopol naval hospital

Turkey’s Erdogan says he feels well

shamshyan.com: Man, 31, hospitalized in Yerevan in unconscious state, dies hours later

Russian presidential spox comments on Biden decision to run for second term

Iran supreme leader’s former representative assassinated

Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation around Karabakh

16 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return