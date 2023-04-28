News
Armenia FM: Lachin corridor arrangements are set out in November 9, 2020 trilateral statement
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan commented on his Azerbaijani counterpart's claim Thursday that Baku allegedly had proposed Yerevan joint parallel control over the Lachin corridor, but that the Armenian side had rejected that proposal.

At Friday’s joint press conference with visiting French foreign minister Catherine Colonna in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, Mirzoyan emphasized that the arrangements and regulations regarding the operation of the Lachin corridor are known to everyone, and they are set out in the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020. He stated that Armenia has not participated and is not going to participate in any new negotiations on this matter, and the existing arrangements must be preserved so that more can be achieved.

Armenian FM noted that what Azerbaijan has done and continues to do in the Lachin corridor is absolutely illegal, this is confirmed by the decision of the International Criminal Court, and it should be terminated.

At the same time, what concerns the rights and security of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh can be discussed in the internationally visible mechanism of Stepanakert-Baku.
