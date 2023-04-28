News
Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At Friday’s press conference held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, French foreign minister Catherine Colonna gave a short answer to the question as to why the EU is actively developing energy collaboration with the criminal regime of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, and whether this collaboration is perceived in Baku as a carte blanche for committing further crimes.

The French FM rushed to assure that if it was so, it would be a consequence of Azerbaijan's incorrect analysis and perception.

Colonna assured that two matters should be distinguished: energy matters, and political, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and independence matters.

"We've said a lot about it," added the French foreign minister.
CSTO head: Caucasus tension maintained due to long-standing disagreements between Armenia, Azerbaijan
“The world is returning to times of confrontation, with the prospect of further strengthening the conflict potential,” Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov stated…
 Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective
The negotiation process is in progress, and it is necessary, the French FM said in Yerevan…
 Armenia official: We have not forwarded our proposals to Azerbaijan because negotiations are expected soon
Discussions are underway, the secretary of the Security Council told reporters…
 Armenia Security Council head: We expect France to assist in sending international mission to Lachin corridor, Karabakh
France can be useful to Armenia both in solving the problems related to the country's security and in the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict…
 Catherine Colonna: Azerbaijan's non-compliance with international court decision undermines climate of trust
Azerbaijan must implement the decision of the International Court of Justice on ensuring the free movement of people and vehicles through the Lachin corridor, the French FM said…
 France FM: Seeing advancement on these new positions gives us better understanding of situation
Regarding the regional situation and Armenia-Azerbaijan relations…
