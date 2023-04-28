Energy and political matters should be separated in relations with Azerbaijan, France FM says

At Friday’s press conference held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, French foreign minister Catherine Colonna gave a short answer to the question as to why the EU is actively developing energy collaboration with the criminal regime of Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev, and whether this collaboration is perceived in Baku as a carte blanche for committing further crimes.
The French FM rushed to assure that if it was so, it would be a consequence of Azerbaijan's incorrect analysis and perception.
Colonna assured that two matters should be distinguished: energy matters, and political, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and independence matters.
"We've said a lot about it," added the French foreign minister.