Friday
April 28
Armenia FM: Yerevan does not oppose negotiating platforms in Moscow, Washington or Brussels
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Yerevan does not oppose the negotiating platforms in Moscow, Washington or Brussels. This was announced by Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan at Friday’s joint press conference in Yerevan with Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

Answering the question as to whether Yerevan is in favor of negotiations under the auspices of the EU and the US or Russia or of all options, Armenian FM emphasized that Yerevan does not differentiate between negotiating platforms. According to him, the process is one, and the negotiations are conducted on the peace project.

Mirzoyan thanked all the aforesaid capital cities for providing a negotiating platform and playing the part of a bridge.

For Armenia, there is no question of holding negotiations in Moscow, Washington or Brussels, the FM repeated.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
