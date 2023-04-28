News
Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective
Catherine Colonna on Armenia, Azerbaijan: Path to peace assumes that parties share vision of objective
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan is in progress, and it is necessary. Catherine Colonna, the French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs, stated this during Friday’s joint press conference with Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in Yerevan.

Answering the question whether it is possible to talk about real peace negotiations, and not their imitation in the conditions when Azerbaijan continues to occupy the sovereign territories of Armenia, the French FM repeated that this is the only path that will enable to achieve peace.

Therefore, she again called on the parties to follow that path, gradually achieve trust, and show will to achieve results.

"We are ready to help the process," Colonna assured, after which he repeated what was said in Azerbaijani capital Baku: "The path to peace implies determination, courage, as well as the fact that the parties share the vision of the objective."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
