Azerbaijani media report on temporary suspension of so called eco-activists’ protest at Lachin corridor

The Azerbaijani "eco-activists," who have blocked the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, since December 12, have announced today that they are stopping their action.
Today they were invited to a meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijani government.
Aydin Karimov, the Azerbaijani president’s special representative in Shushi, told these "eco-activists" that after April 23, when the units of the Azerbaijani state border service installed a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, a fundamentally new situation has been created and these protesters were asked to end their protest.
It was decided to temporarily stop this action as of 6pm Friday.