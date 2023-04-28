News
Azerbaijani media report on temporary suspension of so called eco-activists’ protest at Lachin corridor
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Azerbaijani "eco-activists," who have blocked the Lachin corridor, the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia, since December 12, have announced today that they are stopping their action.

Today they were invited to a meeting with representatives of the Azerbaijani government.

Aydin Karimov, the Azerbaijani president’s special representative in Shushi, told these "eco-activists" that after April 23, when the units of the Azerbaijani state border service installed a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, a fundamentally new situation has been created and these protesters were asked to end their protest.

It was decided to temporarily stop this action as of 6pm Friday.
