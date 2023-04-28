News
FM informs Brazil journalists about situation in Karabakh
FM informs Brazil journalists about situation in Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

At the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) permanent representation in Armenia on Thursday, Artsakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ghazaryan received a group of journalists from leading Brazilian media who have arrived in Armenia on a familiarization visit.

The FM presented the situation around Artsakh, touched upon the challenges facing the Artsakh Armenians, and answered the questions by these journalists, informed the Artsakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Also, Ghazaryan thanked these members of the media for their interest in Artsakh, and emphasized that such meetings are of great importance in raising international awareness of besieged Artsakh.
