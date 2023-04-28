News
Armenia Investigative Committee, TikTok to collaborate in connection with serious crimes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Investigative Committee of Armenia and the TikTok company have reached an agreement on collaboration, the Investigative Committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Accordingly, an agreement was reached on the implementation of mechanisms for rapid response and urgent exchange of necessary information in cases of posting on TikTok of information on serious and particularly serious crimes—and fully complying with the requirements of the law.

This collaboration will contribute to the prevention of crimes within the framework of the online social platform, and to increase the operativeness and detection of possible manifestations of crime.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
