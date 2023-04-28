Haberler: Erdogan and his primary opponent will hold rallies in Istanbul on the same day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his primary rival in the presidential election, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, leader of the opposition Republican People's Party, plan to hold rallies in Istanbul on the same day but in different districts. The Haberler news portal reports on Friday.
According to the news portal, the rallies will be held in the country's largest metropolis a week before the elections, which are scheduled for May 14. Erdoğan plans to address supporters in the Garden of the Nation at the former Ataturk Airport, while Kılıçdaroğlu plans to speak in Maltepe Orhangazi Park.
According to the CEC, 64 million Turkish citizens will be able to take part in the May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections. A total of 191,884 ballot boxes will be installed in the country and abroad. There are four candidates in the presidential elections; the current president and opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu are considered to be the leading contenders for the highest state post. There are 26 parties participating in the parliamentary elections.
Local political analysts do not rule out holding presidential elections in Turkey in two rounds, as public opinion polls do not yet reveal a clear favorite in the presidential race. In order to win the first round of the Turkish presidential election, a minimum of 50% plus one vote is required. Many experts consider such an outcome unlikely. In this case, there will be a second round of elections, which will be held on May 28. The winner will be the candidate who gets a majority of votes.