Iran ready to solve Lebanon's electricity shortage problem

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran can solve the problem of power shortages in Lebanon through bilateral cooperation with the country and despite US sanctions, Mehr reports.
At a press conference in Beirut on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that during his three-day visit he told Lebanese officials that Iran could solve the problem, provided that a joint cooperation agreement was reached between the two countries.
Lebanon is in the grip of a severe fuel crisis that has left many households and businesses suffering intermittent power outages, and the country's economic downturn since 2019 has slowed fuel imports for state-owned enterprises.
Last year, Iran delivered much-needed fuel to Lebanon through Syria after the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah turned to Iran and asked for help in easing the country's energy shortage.