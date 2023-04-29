News
Iran ready to solve Lebanon's electricity shortage problem
Region:Iran, Middle East
Theme: Politics, Economics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that Tehran can solve the problem of power shortages in Lebanon through bilateral cooperation with the country and despite US sanctions, Mehr reports.

At a press conference in Beirut on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that during his three-day visit he told Lebanese officials that Iran could solve the problem, provided that a joint cooperation agreement was reached between the two countries.

Lebanon is in the grip of a severe fuel crisis that has left many households and businesses suffering intermittent power outages, and the country's economic downturn since 2019 has slowed fuel imports for state-owned enterprises.

Last year, Iran delivered much-needed fuel to Lebanon through Syria after the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah turned to Iran and asked for help in easing the country's energy shortage.
