Road safety training at Russian military base in Armenia

At the military base of the Russian 102nd Military in Gyumri, Armenia, employees of the Military Automobile Inspection carried out a series of trainings "For road safety" as part of the prevention of traffic collisions among the servicemen. This was reported by the press service of the Southern Military District.
The road safety classes focused on the rules of driving in difficult conditions of a rapidly changing climate in a mountainous area with steep ascents, descents and hairpin turns. Drivers also took a test on the knowledge of traffic rules.
The unit also organized inspections of the work of officials to prevent accidents and the operation of military base vehicles.