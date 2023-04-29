Lavrov: West's attempt to isolate Russia will fail

The attempts of the West to isolate Russia are failing completely, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said addressing participants of the World Online Conference on Multipolarity, RIA Novosti reports.
"It seems only natural that efforts by Washington and its satellites to reverse the course of history and force the international community to live up to a ‘rules-based world order’ have failed. I will only mention the completely failed course toward isolating Russia that the Westerners have been pursuing. The majority of countries inhabited by some 85% of the world’s population are reluctant to pull the chestnuts out of the fire for former colonial powers," Lavrov said.