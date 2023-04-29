Azerbaijanis detain peacekeepers with humanitarian aid

From 21:00, April 28 to 11:10, April 29, Azerbaijani security forces near the city of Shushi blocked the movement of vehicles of the Russian Peacekeeping Brigade delivering humanitarian cargo from Armenia to Artsakh, keeping them on the road for about 14 hours. This was reported by the information headquarters of the Republic of Artsakh.

As a result of negotiations between the command of peacekeeping troops and the Azerbaijani side, the movement of vehicles was allowed, and they headed for Stepanakert. The trucks contained mainly food and household goods, which were loaded in the city of Goris of the Republic of Armenia to meet the basic needs of the people of Artsakh under blockade by Azerbaijan.

The blockade of Artsakh basically continues from two locations: the checkpoint set up near the Hakari bridge on April 23 and near the city of Shushi, blocked since December 12, 2022, where yesterday the agents of the Azerbaijani government in civilian uniforms were replaced by law enforcement officers.

This indicates that, despite the commitments made by the Trilateral Ceasefire Agreement of November 9, 2020 and other international documents, despite the decision of the International Court of Justice and numerous calls from the international community, Azerbaijan is deepening the blockade of the people of Artsakh day by day, increasing the threat to security and worsening the humanitarian situation.