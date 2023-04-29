Russia and Turkey to increase passenger air traffic

Russia and Turkey will increase the volume of passenger air traffic, RIA Novosti reports with reference to the press release of the Ministry of Transport of the Russian Federation.
"In order to implement the agreements reached between Russia and Turkey at the highest level, the Russian aviation authorities have confirmed the applications of Turkish airlines for additional flights to Russia with a total frequency of 49 flights per week." This was said in the press release.
The average number of flights by Russian air carriers to Turkey this summer will increase one and a half times compared to last year.