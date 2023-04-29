News
Warring parties in Sudan more open to negotiations
Warring parties in Sudan more open to negotiations
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The warring parties in Sudan are more open to talks and have accepted that the conflict that broke out two weeks ago cannot continue, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Sudan Volker Perthes told Reuters.
Volker Pertes said the parties had appointed representatives for the talks, which were proposed to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, or Juba in South Sudan, although whether they could get there to "actually sit together" was a practical question.
At the same time, he noted that no timeline for negotiations was set.
