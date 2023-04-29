16 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia with help of ICRC

On April 29, in connection with Azerbaijan blocking the only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia, 16 patients were transferred from the Republican Medical Center of the Republic of Artsakh Ministry of Healthcare to various specialized medical institutions in Armenia with the mediation and assistance of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This was reported by the Ministry of Healthcare of Artsakh.
10 patients transferred to Armenia for treatment returned to Artsakh escorted by ICRC.
As of now, a total of 394 patients have been transported from Artsakh to Armenia with the mediation and escort of the ICRC.