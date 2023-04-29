"Endangered Christian Culture of Artsakh" conference held in Cologne

On April 28, the German city Cologne hosted an international conference on the topic "Endangered Christian Culture of Artsakh".
The press office of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the conference was organized in cooperation with the German Bishops' Conference, the Evangelical Church of Germany and the Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Germany. It included closed working-professional discussions between Armenian and foreign experts focusing on Azerbaijan's destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage, the importance of preserving the Armenian Christian spiritual and cultural heritage of Artsakh, as well as the possibility of granting Artsakh international protection.