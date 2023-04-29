Armenian PM’s call with Blinken

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, government of Armenia reports.
The Prime Minister stressed that Azerbaijan's actions in the Lachin Corridor are aimed at the consistent policy of ethnic cleansing of Armenians in Artsakh.
In addition, Pashinyan stressed the importance of a proportional reaction from the international community to the actions of Azerbaijan that are destroying security in the regional, as well as active steps towards the strict implementation of the decision adopted by the International Court of Justice.
The parties exchanged views on the negotiation process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including the talks that will soon be held in Washington.
Pashinyan and Blinken emphasized the importance of consistent efforts towards ensuring stability and peace in the region.