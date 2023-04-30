Stepantsminda-Lars road closed for trucks

Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports there are closed roads on the territory of Armenia.
The road leading from Amberd Fortress to Lake Kari in Aragatsotn Province has been closed.Traffic on the 7th km of the Getap-Martuni road is one-way due to the risk of collapse of the bridge over Yeghegis River.
According to the Department of Emergency Situations Management Agency of Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Department of Crisis Management Center of North Ossetia Republic of Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for trucks.