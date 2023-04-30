Artsakh President: No to ethnic cleansing of Artsakh

The President of the Republic of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan urged the public to join the movement "No to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh" by signing a petition.
In particular, he stated:
“Dear compatriots,
Today I joined the demand letter of the movement "No to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh", which demands various actors of the international community to ensure the lifting of the blockade of Artsakh, as well as the implementation of a number of other steps, in accordance with the Tripartite Declaration of November 9, 2020, the relevant decisions of the UN International Court of Justice and the European Court of Human Rights.
We welcome this civil initiative, which is one of the effective ways of presenting our collective will and voice.
The initiative can be joined and supported both by collecting signatures organized in different settlements of Artsakh and by online petition https://bit.ly/3Nt1RN8”