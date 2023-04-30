Russian embassy in Poland ready for any decisions by Moscow

Classes at the school attached to the Russian embassy in Warsaw will resume after the May holidays in one of the diplomatic buildings. This was announced on Sunday by the Russian Ambassador to Poland Sergey Andreyev, TASS news outlet reports.
"I think starting May 10 classes will be held as usual," Andreyev noted.
When asked about the possibility of breaking off diplomatic relations, Andreev said, “The center takes the decisions. Let it be so as our leadership decides.”
On April 29, the Warsaw authorities arrived at the school of the Russian Embassy, locked the gates and began the process of seizing the building in favor of Poland.