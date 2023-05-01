Zelenskyy, Macron discuss prospects for development of situation on battlefront

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, NV.ua reports, citing the statement of the Office of the President of Ukraine.
Zelenskyy told Macron about the situation on the battlefront and the prospects for its development in May-June.
Also, he focused on the priority needs of the Ukrainian armed forces.
The two presidents agreed on additional defense aid decisions that will strengthen Ukraine's potential on the battlefield.
"The speed and specificity of the response is very important; it greatly increases our capabilities. We highly appreciate France's confirmation of providing our armed forces with a powerful armored package," Zelenskyy emphasized.
"Now, during this conversation, Mr. President confirmed for Ukraine exactly what I addressed to him in the previous conversation," he added.
During the conversation, special attention was paid to the preparation of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where Kyiv expects concrete decisions on security guarantees and the preparation of the procedure for inviting Ukraine to NATO.