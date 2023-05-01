Artsakh Information Center: Residents of Karabakh communities under siege are those in Azerbaijan media video

Taking into account the yet another information manipulation by Azerbaijan regarding the supposedly free movement of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) citizens at the Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Artsakh-Armenia border (Lachin corridor), the Artsakh Information Center informs that Azerbaijan continues to blockade Artsakh and causes obstacles and threats to the uninterrupted movement of Artsakh citizens, vehicles, and cargo. This is noted by the Artsakh Information Center.
"The existence of the Azerbaijani checkpoint and the closed road in the Shushi sector are the biggest obstacles and dangers in themselves, which violate the provisions of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020 and the decision of the UN International Court of Justice.
"As for the case being exploited by the Azerbaijani media, these people are residents of four [Artsakh] communities of the Shushi region under a bilateral blockade, who had stayed in Goris [city of Armenia] due to the installation of a checkpoint and were returning to their place of residence with the assistance of Russian peacekeepers, and they were stopped by a surprise for themselves as well by Azerbaijani servicemen. All efforts of the Azerbaijani side to maintain the illegal checkpoint and to oversee and obstruct the movement of Artsakh citizens, vehicles, and cargo in any way are unacceptable.
"Therefore, we reaffirm that the Artsakh-Armenia bilateral movement is organized exclusively by and accompanied by the RF [(Russian Federation)] peacekeeping contingent and the International Committee of the Red Cross, in order to ensure the minimum safety of the citizens of Artsakh on that road," the Artsakh Information Center added, in particular.
Earlier, the Azerbaijani media released a video in which it can be seen that the residents of Artsakh are moving freely through the Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Hakari bridge. The video caused the indignation of the people of Artsakh.