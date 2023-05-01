News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Blinken tells Aliyev deep US concern over Azerbaijan’s establishment of checkpoint on Lachin corridor
Blinken tells Aliyev deep US concern over Azerbaijan’s establishment of checkpoint on Lachin corridor
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday to underscore the importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace discussions and pledged continued US support. This is noted in a US Department of State press release attributable to department spokesperson Matthew Miller

“Secretary Blinken shared his belief that peace was possible.  He also expressed the United States’ deep concern that Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process, and emphasized the importance of reopening the Lachin corridor to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible,” the press release adds.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos