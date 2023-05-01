Sudan army agrees to extend humanitarian truce for 72 hours

The Sudanese army has agreed to extend the ceasefire for another 72 hours, which expires at midnight, for humanitarian purposes. An official representative of the army had informed about this on Thursday.
"The Armed Forces agree to extend the truce for 72 hours from the moment of the end of the current ceasefire," as per the statement posted on the official Facebook page of the Sudanese army.
Also, Sudan's armed forces expressed hope that "the rioters will fulfill the demands of peace" despite their attempts to "attack some facilities" which were recorded by the army.