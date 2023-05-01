Armenia PM: Only knowledge-based work can bring development, progress

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on Monday issued a congratulatory message on the International Workers' Day. The message runs as follows:
Dear citizens of the Republic of Armenia, today we celebrate Workers' Day.
On the occasion of this holiday, I want to reaffirm the idea expressed recently in the National Assembly that work and education are the keys to solving all our problems. Again, I cannot separate work from education, because without work it is not possible to get an education, and work not based on knowledge is just suffering, often without the desired result.
Knowledge-based work is progress, education, efficiency and creative pleasure. The economic success we have today is based on this principle. Based on this principle, hundreds of thousands of workers and entrepreneurs ensure the impressive revenues of the state budget of the Republic of Armenia, they are the ones who increase respect for work and education, proving that thanks to knowledge-based work, incredible success can be achieved.
Work based on knowledge and knowledge reinforced by work and experience. this is the principle that should make our economy, our army, our diplomacy, our educational system and our state in general modern and competitive. Moreover, emphasizing the setting of standards in many fields, we do not consider the standardization of knowledge useful at all, because the bricklayer needs the necessary knowledge for the job, the metal craftsman has his own, the diplomat has his own, the military has his own. But it is clear and indisputable that only knowledge-based work can bring development and progress.
Hence, I congratulate all of us on the occasion of Workers’ Day and thank all those people who raise Armenia with their work. I specially congratulate and welcome those foreigners who have chosen our country as a place of work and economic activity. You are welcome.