4 consecutive earthquakes recorded off Japan coast
4 consecutive earthquakes recorded off Japan coast
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Seismologists have recorded four consecutive earthquakes off the coast of Japan, with magnitudes of 5.1, 5.3, 5.9 and 5 respectively, the United States Geological Survey reports.

The first occurred near Ryukyu Islands, 81.4 kilometers from the city of Katsurenhaebaru. The epicenter of this quake was located at a depth of 8.4 kilometers.

The second one happened virtually at the same place, 82.7 kilometers from Katsurenhaebaru. The epicenter of this tremor was located at a depth of 6.8 kilometers.

The third one was recorded 81.5 kilometers from the city of Gushikawa. The epicenter of this seismic activity was located at a depth of 10.8 kilometers.

And the fourth one was registered at a distance of 81.6 kilometers from the Japanese city of Taira. The epicenter of this earthquake was located at a depth of 15.7 kilometers.
