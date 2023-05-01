News
6 dead after minibus falls into gorge in Tajikistan
6 dead after minibus falls into gorge in Tajikistan
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Six people died and three others, including two children, were hospitalized after a minibus accident Monday morning in Tajikistan.

The minibus fell into a gorge, Umeda Yusufi, Head of the Press Center of the Committee for Emergency Situations and Civil Defense of Tajikistan, told RIA Novosti.

"The traffic accident signal was received at the 154th kilometer of the Dushanbe-Khujand-Chanak highway connecting Dushanbe with the north of the country at 04:10 local time. It was found that the driver was not able to control the vehicle, after which the minibus fell from a height of 200 meters into the gorge," said Yusufi.

She added that the rescuers went down the gorge, took out the dead bodies of the driver and five passengers from the crushed car, and three injured passengers—two children and a woman—were hospitalized.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
