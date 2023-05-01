News
shamhsyan.com: Man found dead with gunshot wounds after shooting in Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A murder with the use of firearms took place Sunday in Yerevan, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 11:50pm, the police received a report that there is a bleeding man in front of a Yerevan building, and he was unconscious.

The doctors who were dispatched to the scene pronounced this man dead.

The police and investigators found two fired shells and one fired bullet at the scene, and a bullet mark on the aluminum entrance door of the aforesaid building.

Also, they found out that the person who was killed was Soghomon V., 54, a resident of this building, he was shot at twice by a yet unidentified person from a gun, and died.

A murder investigation has opened into this incident.

A number of forensic examinations have been ordered, including a forensic examination of the body.

The police and the investigative department are trying to find out the identity of the murder suspect, as well as to find this person and the murder weapon.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
