Paraguay president-elect wants to restore diplomatic relations with Venezuela

The president-elect of Paraguay, Santiago Pena, announced on Sunday that he intends to restore the country’s diplomatic relations with Venezuela.
"Paraguay should restore relations with the Venezuelan government. We have already done it under the previous government; I believe there are no grounds for doubt," he said on the air of LaTele television.
Pena noted, however, that the recognition of the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro does not mean that Paraguay will not slam Caracas.
"Our voice will always be the voice of the defense of the Venezuelan people," he added.
The current president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benitez, severed diplomatic relations with Venezuela in January 2019, as he did not consider the new term of Maduro's presidency legitimate.
Presidential elections were held in Paraguay on Sunday, and Pena won. Although he and Benitez are fellow party members, Pena is considered a close supporter of former president Horacio Cartes and not of the incumbent president of Paraguay.
Pena will take office as the President of Paraguay on August 15.