International Workers' Day marked in Greece with mass labor strikes, demonstrations

International Workers' Day is being celebrated in Greece with mass labor strikes and demonstrations, with the participation of trade unions, ERT television reported.
All ships will remain in ports on Monday due to a 24-hour strike by shipping company unions.
Employees of public transport companies have decided to stop work for several hours. Buses and trolleybuses in capital Athens will not operate during Monday’s shift from 9am to 9pm. The Athens subway and tram will not work all day, and suburban trains will not work either. Thessaloniki will be without public transport buses all day due to a 24-hour strike.
Large trade union will hold demonstrations in Athens.
According to the Communist Party of Greece, the recent mass demonstrations in many European countries show the only way that can lead to the abolition of the exploitation of man by man.
The party warns in its statement that any bourgeois government that will be formed after the May 21 election in Greece will objectively contribute to the intensification of anti-popular politics in Greece, and calls to vote for the Communists.