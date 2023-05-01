It snows heavily in Armenia village in May

It is snowing in Charchakis village of Aragatsotn Province, reports Gagik Surenyan, Deputy Director of the Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center of Armenia.

He posted a respective video on Facebook, in which it can be seen how this heavy snow covers the ground and houses of the aforesaid rural community.

The followers of Surenyan’s Facebook page have added in their comments that it is snowing in Geghard, Aparan, and Spitak towns as well.

The Hydrometeorology and Monitoring Center had reported that from Monday to Wednesday, rain and thunder are expected in most of Armenia, and hail is also possible in some places.