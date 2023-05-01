News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Anti-Crisis Council head: Russian peacekeepers’ commander told Karabakh authorities he is going to Azerbaijan for talks
Anti-Crisis Council head: Russian peacekeepers’ commander told Karabakh authorities he is going to Azerbaijan for talks
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) authorities had a conversation with Aleksandr Lentsov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Artsakh, who said that he will go to Azerbaijani capital Baku for negotiations. Tigran Petrosyan, the Chairman of the Anti-Crisis Council of Artsakh, stated this during a Facebook livestream on Monday.

"The Russians say, ‘Wait until Wednesday, we are negotiating with the Azerbaijanis to reach something.’ There is no need to delay, steps need to be taken, let’s show the Russians that we are not a herd here, we are a people. They are wasting time, we are exhausting, both economically and morally," added Petrosyan.

Also, he called people to come out to the square.

"Come here, let's decide what we demand, what we force from our authorities. It is necessary to make a big rally, demand from the Russians. If the Russians said: ‘I don't do it or I can't,’ we will say: ‘If you don't apply to the UN, we will apply at the state level ourselves. If the UN does not respond as well, we will realize that the whole world has abandoned the Armenian nation. We will make our conclusions and our actions," the chairman of the Anti-Crisis Council of Artsakh said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
David Babayan: Karabakh society awaits answers from its authorities, Moscow, Yerevan, the West
The Artsakh presidential adviser commented on the video disseminated in the Azerbaijani press, showing a group of Artsakh residents crossing the checkpoint illegally installed by Azerbaijan in the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor…
 Head of Karabakh’s Mets Shen village: We remain in complete blockade
The Azerbaijani "eco-activists" were replaced by the representatives of the Azerbaijani power structures...
 Former human rights activist: Armenian side also set up checkpoint, this legitimizes Azerbaijani side’s actions
In fact, the Hakari checkpoint show was very well planned in advance, Karapet Poghosyan noted…
 Marina Kaljurand condemns Azerbaijan actions that endanger peace process
Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus…
 "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression: past, present, future" forum participants adopt declaration
The participants of the forum "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression…
 16 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia with help of ICRC
On April 29, in connection with Azerbaijan blocking…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos