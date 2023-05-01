Anti-Crisis Council head: Russian peacekeepers’ commander told Karabakh authorities he is going to Azerbaijan for talks

The Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) authorities had a conversation with Aleksandr Lentsov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Artsakh, who said that he will go to Azerbaijani capital Baku for negotiations. Tigran Petrosyan, the Chairman of the Anti-Crisis Council of Artsakh, stated this during a Facebook livestream on Monday.

"The Russians say, ‘Wait until Wednesday, we are negotiating with the Azerbaijanis to reach something.’ There is no need to delay, steps need to be taken, let’s show the Russians that we are not a herd here, we are a people. They are wasting time, we are exhausting, both economically and morally," added Petrosyan.

Also, he called people to come out to the square.

"Come here, let's decide what we demand, what we force from our authorities. It is necessary to make a big rally, demand from the Russians. If the Russians said: ‘I don't do it or I can't,’ we will say: ‘If you don't apply to the UN, we will apply at the state level ourselves. If the UN does not respond as well, we will realize that the whole world has abandoned the Armenian nation. We will make our conclusions and our actions," the chairman of the Anti-Crisis Council of Artsakh said.