Marina Kaljurand condemns Azerbaijan actions that endanger peace process

Nonpartisan Taguhi Tovmasyan, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia met with Marina Kaljurand, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus, Tovmasyan informed on Facebook.

“I presented the threats that continue to plague Armenia striving for peace. I mentioned that the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia is shrinking since 2020 the Artsakh war, however, the international community only makes statements of concern, with which we do not help our homeland and the citizens.

“I emphasized that Artsakh has been completely blockaded for 138 days, and despite the decision of the UN International Court of Justice regarding the Lachin Corridor, the road remains closed.

“Ms. Marina Kaljurand condemned the actions of Azerbaijan, which endanger the peace process. She and her colleagues issued a Statement regarding the Lachin Corridor, calling on Baku to commit to the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and to respect international obligations and norms (http://bitly.ws/DKgA).

“I spoke about the aggravation of the security situation in Armenia and its consequences, mentioning, among other things, the shootings of Azerbaijanis in the direction of Sotk, as a result of which 800 employees of Sotk were forced to be idle for more than one week.

“We touched on all the most important topics, on which our team of the Standing Committee on Protection of Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia regularly prepares reports and sends them to all International partners,” the Armenian MP added.