Iran embassy, consulate in Saudi Arabia to resume work

The Iranian embassy in Riyadh, the consulate general, and the Iranian representation in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia have resumed work, the official representative of the Iranian foreign ministry told IRIB News Agency.
"Three representative offices of the Islamic Republic of Iran: the embassy in Riyadh, the consulate general, and the representative office of Iran in Jeddah at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation have started working as usual," Nasser Kanaani said.
He noted that this is the first phase of the restoration of the work of the Iranian representative offices in Saudi Arabia, and expressed hope that they will start working in full force within the specified period.
In early March, Tehran and Riyadh agreed—through the mediation of China—to restore their diplomatic relations and the work of their embassies within two months. The agreement, which, in particular, envisages the restoration of air communications, official visits and collaboration in security, was certified by the signatures of the FMs of the two countries during an official ceremony held in April.