Show news feed
Azerbaijan preparing to organize rowing competition in occupied Mataghis village of Karabakh
Azerbaijan preparing to organize rowing competition in occupied Mataghis village of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The authorities of Azerbaijan are preparing to organize a rowing event in the occupied Mataghis village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of ex-president, the late Heydar Aliyev.

This rowing competition will take place in Mataghis—Azerbaijani name: Sugovushan—and Mingachevir .

More than 100 Azerbaijani athletes as well as foreign competitors from 20 countries will participate.

The closing ceremony of this rowing event will take place on May 7 in Azerbaijani capital Baku.

This year, rowing was included in the calendar plan of the European Canoe Association for the first time, Azerbaijani mass media noted.
