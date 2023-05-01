Azerbaijan preparing to organize rowing competition in occupied Mataghis village of Karabakh

The authorities of Azerbaijan are preparing to organize a rowing event in the occupied Mataghis village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of ex-president, the late Heydar Aliyev.
This rowing competition will take place in Mataghis—Azerbaijani name: Sugovushan—and Mingachevir .
More than 100 Azerbaijani athletes as well as foreign competitors from 20 countries will participate.
The closing ceremony of this rowing event will take place on May 7 in Azerbaijani capital Baku.
This year, rowing was included in the calendar plan of the European Canoe Association for the first time, Azerbaijani mass media noted.