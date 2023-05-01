The World Wide Web is 30 years old։ How has the internet changed over the years?

David Babayan: Karabakh society awaits answers from its authorities, Moscow, Yerevan, the West

State minister: Meeting between Karabakh authorities, Russian peacekeeping troops’ new commander concluded

Working long hours for a decade or more linked to higher risk of stroke

Armenian language courses being conducted for repatriates in Armenia

Aram Ananyan: Yerevan-Istanbul flight will take place

Mirzoyan-Blinken meeting starts

Head of Karabakh’s Mets Shen village: We remain in complete blockade

Iran embassy, consulate in Saudi Arabia to resume work

Tbilisi mayor: EU did not grant Georgia candidate status due to its not joining sanctions on Russia

Former human rights activist: Armenian side also set up checkpoint, this legitimizes Azerbaijani side’s actions

Xiaomi introduces Redmi Note 12R Pro smartphone with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chip and 12/256 RAM

Azerbaijan preparing to organize rowing competition in occupied Mataghis village of Karabakh

Murder with firearm in Yerevan, victim was Netherlands citizen

Even clouds are carrying drug-resistant bacteria - study

Paraguay president-elect wants to restore diplomatic relations with Venezuela

Apple watchOS to get a new interface: What features will it have?

World gold prices going down

US embassy in Armenia closed Monday

Armenia’s Mirzoyan to meet with US Secretary of State

Marina Kaljurand condemns Azerbaijan actions that endanger peace process

Anti-Crisis Council head: Russian peacekeepers’ commander told Karabakh authorities he is going to Azerbaijan for talks

Moldova opposition party vice-chair detained at Chisinau airport

International Workers' Day marked in Greece with mass labor strikes, demonstrations

It snows heavily in Armenia village in May

Natural gas supply to Armenia temporarily stopped

6 dead after minibus falls into gorge in Tajikistan

Annual Investment Meeting 2023 highlights opportunities to stimulate FDI flow and boost economic growth

Armenian Premier League: 30th round kicking off

China starts creating a digital human for only $145: Where can it be applied?

18 dead after tourist bus falls into ravine in Mexico

Switzerland heads UN Security Council by rotation

shamhsyan.com: Man found dead with gunshot wounds after shooting in Yerevan

World Championships: Armenia boxers’ first opponents announced

4 consecutive earthquakes recorded off Japan coast

Turkey's Erdogan expresses hope for wheat deal extension

Sudan army agrees to extend humanitarian truce for 72 hours

Wash and dry in just 45 minutes. Xiaomi introduces a stylish and affordable washing machine

Armenia PM: Only knowledge-based work can bring development, progress

Mkhitaryan: Inter's goal is to have spot in top 4

Karabakh state minister: Azerbaijanis, putting our citizens in desperate situation, force them to fulfill their demands

Italy wants to build world's longest suspension bridge

Blinken tells Aliyev deep US concern over Azerbaijan’s establishment of checkpoint on Lachin corridor

Artsakh Information Center: Residents of Karabakh communities under siege are those in Azerbaijan media video

Zelenskyy, Macron discuss prospects for development of situation on battlefront

10 killed after armed attack in Ecuador

Information about Armenia soldier being wounded not true

Iran dismisses industry minister

Cuba cancels May Day parade

Russian embassy in Poland ready for any decisions by Moscow

Operation "Ring": 30 years later, Artsakh faces same existential threat

CEC of Uzbekistan declares referendum valid

Artur Davtyan - three-time World Cup gold medalist

French senator calls for sanctions against Azerbaijan

US accuses Russian pilots of aggression in Syria

Kyrgyz PM concerned over driverless taxis

Oppo Find X6 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Which camera takes better pictures at night?

Artsakh President: No to ethnic cleansing of Artsakh

Car falls into gorge in Ararat Province

Health, relationship advice and “how to’s”: What are the most popular questions people ask AI?

Paris-Yerevan flight arrives from Chisinau

Blinken's promise to Armenian PM Pashinyan

Stepantsminda-Lars road closed for trucks

"Armenia" opposition members visit Gegharkunik Province

Turkey closes airspace to FlyOne Armenia

Armenian PM’s call with Blinken

An Armenian serviceman received a gunshot wound in the direction of Tegh

Russia and Turkey to increase passenger air traffic

"Endangered Christian Culture of Artsakh" conference held in Cologne

Warring parties in Sudan more open to negotiations

Huawei is planning create its own version of ChatGPT, which may be called NetGPT

Seven RA citizens to return to Armenia from Sudan

Lavrov: West's attempt to isolate Russia will fail

"Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression: past, present, future" forum participants adopt declaration

"Murdered Citizen’s Day" rally near Parliament building

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to take back Crimea

16 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia with help of ICRC

What threat can chatbots like ChatGPT pose?

Mirzoyan and Bayramov to develop "road map"

Smartphones under $200 worth buying in 2023

Azerbaijanis detain peacekeepers with humanitarian aid

Ardshinbank has opened a new branch in “Multi Magic Mall” shopping center

Ararat Mirzoyan will go on a working visit to Washington

Road safety training at Russian military base in Armenia

Iran ready to solve Lebanon's electricity shortage problem

Turkish plane fired at in Sudan

Researchers create breakthrough in vascularized heart organoids

What will the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max look like? Source publishes photos of future Apple smartphones

Three Azerbaijanis dead after mine explosion

Pope allows women to vote at bishops' meeting for the first time

Iranian President to Visit Syria for the First Time in 13 Years

Putin signed the law on amendments to CSTO charter on cooperation on biosecurity

WhatsApp to add a new feature that will help transfer chats easily

Til Schweiger on his visit to Armenia, collaboration with Arman Nshanian

Haberler: Erdogan and his primary opponent will hold rallies in Istanbul on the same day

Eurostat: Eurozone GDP slowed to 1.3 percent in the first quarter

Armenia Investigative Committee, TikTok to collaborate in connection with serious crimes

What do Armenians buy at Wildberries before the May holidays?

Famous professor Wayne Grody will join the 6th IMCA as a plenary speaker

Azerbaijan army again targets Karabakh civilians