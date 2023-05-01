Murder with firearm in Yerevan, victim was Netherlands citizen

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation to solve the murder that was committed in capital Yerevan on Sunday, the committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Late Sunday evening, a call was received from a person informing that there was a bleeding, unconscious man lying on the ground in front of the entrance to Yerevan building, and he was not breathing.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into this incident.

The dead body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was found near the entrance of the aforementioned building. It turned out that he was a resident of this building, and according to preliminary data, he was a Dutch citizen.

Two shells, a fragment of a bullet fired from a firearm at the building entrance door, as well as some other objects of interest to the investigation were found at the scene.

Many witnesses were questioned.

A number of theories have been put forward regarding the incident.

Several forensic examinations were ordered.

All measures are being taken to find out the circumstances behind this incident, as well as to identify and find the murder suspect or suspects.