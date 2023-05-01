News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Murder with firearm in Yerevan, victim was Netherlands citizen
Murder with firearm in Yerevan, victim was Netherlands citizen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The Investigative Committee of Armenia is conducting an investigation to solve the murder that was committed in capital Yerevan on Sunday, the committee informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Late Sunday evening, a call was received from a person informing that there was a bleeding, unconscious man lying on the ground in front of the entrance to Yerevan building, and he was not breathing.

The Investigative Committee has launched a criminal investigation into this incident.

The dead body of a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head was found near the entrance of the aforementioned building. It turned out that he was a resident of this building, and according to preliminary data, he was a Dutch citizen.

Two shells, a fragment of a bullet fired from a firearm at the building entrance door, as well as some other objects of interest to the investigation were found at the scene.

Many witnesses were questioned.

A number of theories have been put forward regarding the incident.

Several forensic examinations were ordered.

All measures are being taken to find out the circumstances behind this incident, as well as to identify and find the murder suspect or suspects.

11 (1).jpg (45 KB)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Moldova opposition party vice-chair detained at Chisinau airport
Marina Tauber of Sor Party…
 6 dead after minibus falls into gorge in Tajikistan
And three others, including two children, were hospitalized…
 18 dead after tourist bus falls into ravine in Mexico
And two dozen were injured…
 shamhsyan.com: Man found dead with gunshot wounds after shooting in Yerevan
A murder investigation has opened into this incident…
 shamshyan.com: Shootings in Gyumri, 15 cartridges fired from assault rifle found at the scene
The police and the investigation department are finding out if anyone was affected…
 shamshyan.com: One driver dies hours after major road accident in Armenia
Two cars crashed in Ararat Province...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos