News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.64
EUR
424.69
RUB
4.85
Show news feed
Former human rights activist: Armenian side also set up checkpoint, this legitimizes Azerbaijani side’s actions
Former human rights activist: Armenian side also set up checkpoint, this legitimizes Azerbaijani side’s actions
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

In fact, the Hakari checkpoint show was very well planned in advance. The first step was the blocking of the Shushi road by the Azerbaijani eco-terrorists, amid which sub-shows were organized, and the time was used to draw the Aliyev-Nikol verbally agreed borders and build checkpoints. Gyumri opposition figure, former human rights activist Karapet Poghosyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"Particularly, the Berdzor [(Lachin)] sector was completely handed over to the control of the enemy, various weapons were concentrated, the enemy was given quite a lot of time to carry out engineering work, to build tunnels for the mobile movement of [Azerbaijani] troops, concrete fortifications (see photo).

"Once they were fully fortified, another provocation was organized, and a checkpoint [of Azerbaijan] was set up. Meanwhile, the Armenian side was also not idle and placed several modular cabins and stationed several NSS [(National Security Service)] border guards on the line of contact—in front of the Hakari bridge.

"As a result, the Azerbaijani side did not set up a checkpoint alone, the Armenian side also set up a checkpoint, which already legitimizes the actions of the Azerbaijani side. In the current situation, ordinary Armenians have to either accept the realities and enter under the flag of Azerbaijan, or rebel, withstand the blockade, and resort to tougher means of struggle...

"Being in another difficult test, I believe we need a serious consolidation in the coming days; to what extent this will happen will be seen in the coming days and hours," Poghosyan added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
David Babayan: Karabakh society awaits answers from its authorities, Moscow, Yerevan, the West
The Artsakh presidential adviser commented on the video disseminated in the Azerbaijani press, showing a group of Artsakh residents crossing the checkpoint illegally installed by Azerbaijan in the Berdzor (Lachin) corridor…
 Head of Karabakh’s Mets Shen village: We remain in complete blockade
The Azerbaijani "eco-activists" were replaced by the representatives of the Azerbaijani power structures...
 Marina Kaljurand condemns Azerbaijan actions that endanger peace process
Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus…
 Anti-Crisis Council head: Russian peacekeepers’ commander told Karabakh authorities he is going to Azerbaijan for talks
The Artsakh authorities had a conversation with Aleksandr Lentsov, Tigran Petrosyan said…
 "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression: past, present, future" forum participants adopt declaration
The participants of the forum "Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression…
 16 patients transported from Artsakh to Armenia with help of ICRC
On April 29, in connection with Azerbaijan blocking…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos