Former human rights activist: Armenian side also set up checkpoint, this legitimizes Azerbaijani side’s actions

In fact, the Hakari checkpoint show was very well planned in advance. The first step was the blocking of the Shushi road by the Azerbaijani eco-terrorists, amid which sub-shows were organized, and the time was used to draw the Aliyev-Nikol verbally agreed borders and build checkpoints. Gyumri opposition figure, former human rights activist Karapet Poghosyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"Particularly, the Berdzor [(Lachin)] sector was completely handed over to the control of the enemy, various weapons were concentrated, the enemy was given quite a lot of time to carry out engineering work, to build tunnels for the mobile movement of [Azerbaijani] troops, concrete fortifications (see photo).

"Once they were fully fortified, another provocation was organized, and a checkpoint [of Azerbaijan] was set up. Meanwhile, the Armenian side was also not idle and placed several modular cabins and stationed several NSS [(National Security Service)] border guards on the line of contact—in front of the Hakari bridge.

"As a result, the Azerbaijani side did not set up a checkpoint alone, the Armenian side also set up a checkpoint, which already legitimizes the actions of the Azerbaijani side. In the current situation, ordinary Armenians have to either accept the realities and enter under the flag of Azerbaijan, or rebel, withstand the blockade, and resort to tougher means of struggle...

"Being in another difficult test, I believe we need a serious consolidation in the coming days; to what extent this will happen will be seen in the coming days and hours," Poghosyan added.