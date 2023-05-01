News
Head of Karabakh’s Mets Shen village: We remain in complete blockade
Head of Karabakh’s Mets Shen village: We remain in complete blockade
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

As a result of the closing of the Hakari bridge by Azerbaijan, the five residents of Mets Shen village of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), who had remained in Armenia’s Goris city due to the closing of the bridge, have returned to the village, the latter’s prefect, Davit Davtyan, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

According to him, the aforesaid residents had gone to Goris to buy food.

"The residents passed through the Azerbaijani checkpoint in a car of the Russians, no problem arose. Now they say that the [Azerbaijani] ‘eco-activists’ [re]opened the road. But in fact they got tired, left, the representatives of the Azerbaijani power structures have come in their place. We remain in a complete blockade," said Davtyan.

According to the head of Mets Shen village, there is no medicine problem in the village at the moment. One of the village residents who were stranded in Goris was the village nurse, who took medicine with her from the city.

"Only the problem of emergency aid always remains. If a person gets sick in the village, how will the car get [there], we don't know. The food supplies are also coming to an end day by day; everyone [in the village] is using their home stock," said Davtyan.
