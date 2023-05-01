Aram Ananyan: Yerevan-Istanbul flight will take place

FlyOne Armenia did not carry out scheduled flights across the airspace of Turkey yesterday and today. Aram Ananyan, the chairman of the board of directors of this airline, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

Ananyan noted that as a result of the Turkish ban, only the Paris-Yerevan flight was forced to land in another country.

To the question as to what reason the Turkish side presents for this ban and what work is being done to lift it, Ananyan stated that he cannot say anything new at the moment.

"As soon as we receive information, we will inform immediately. The [FlyOne Armenia] airline will use all the tools at its disposal so that the travel plans of its passengers do not change," Ananyan said.

The Yerevan-Istanbul flight is expected at 12:55am Tuesday, which has not been cancelled.

"The Turkish side only prohibits flying to other countries through its airspace; flights to Istanbul have not been canceled. The flights expected in the coming days have not been postponed yet, we are collaborating with our European partners to carry out the flights," said Ananyan.

As reported earlier, on April 29, the aviation authorities of Turkey canceled, without prior notice, their permission granted to FlyOne Armenia airline to carry out flights to Europe via Turkish airspace.