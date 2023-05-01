State minister: Meeting between Karabakh authorities, Russian peacekeeping troops’ new commander concluded

A little while ago, the meeting with the newly appointed commander ended at the place of deployment of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. On the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) side, the president, state minister, as well as ministers of internal affairs and defense took part in the meeting, Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan wrote about this on Facebook.

"We reaffirmed the position of the Artsakh Republic regarding the created situation.

And our position is as follows:

The settlement of the situation should be based on the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020, and point 6 of that statement stipulates the following:

- Artsakh should be connected with Armenia through the 5-kilometer-wide Lachin corridor,

- the Lachin corridor shall remain under the control of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation,

- Azerbaijan shall guarantee safe movement of citizens, vehicles and cargo in both directions along the Lachin corridor.

After listening to us, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent said that he will have meetings with the Azerbaijani side in the coming days, and will be able to address the issue and provide information at the end of the week.

I appeal to the citizens, the authorities of the Republic of Armenia: take all steps, all possible political and diplomatic measures to ensure the safety of the citizens of the Artsakh Republic, to protect the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, and to ensure the fulfillment of the provisions of the Tripartite Declaration.

I appeal to the international community: ensure the fulfillment—decided by you—of Azerbaijan's commitment to unblock the corridor connecting Artsakh to Armenia. The consequence of your inaction or passivity is the daily suffering of the residents of Artsakh.

I am appealing to Armenians around the world: turn your faces towards Artsakh, see the people who are keeping Armenian Artsakh at the cost of suffering," the Minister of State of Artsakh added.