Gabriel Garcia Marquez's heirs to publish his unpublished novel in Spring 2024

In the spring of 2024, the heirs of Colombian writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez will publish his unpublished novel See You in August, a collection of stories about a 52-year-old woman. Every year in August, this woman visits her mother's grave and tells about her feelings.
Marquez had stopped writing this novel in 2004 due to health problems. And after his death, the novel remained in the archives of the University of Texas for almost ten years.
An excerpt from this collection was published in the Spanish periodical La Vanguardia in 2014. It is about the summer house romance of the main character. Critics at the time had noted "the erotic tone of the plot description, with sublime details of the island's subtropical charm, landscape, music and local inhabitants."
The publication of the novel See You in August will be dedicated to the tenth anniversary of Marquez's death. Its publisher will be Penguin Random House. It will be sold in all Spanish-speaking countries except Mexico. Then the novel will be translated into English, French, German, and Arabic.