Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met in Washington, D.C., on May 1. The press service of the Armenian Foreign Ministry reports.

Issues related to the security situation in the region and the settlement process between Armenia and Azerbaijan were discussed.

The humanitarian situation was touched upon as a result of Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor.